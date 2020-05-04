Stubborn clouds and cool temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A string of weather makers will keep skies cloudy and scattered showers in the picture through Wednesday. Tuesday’s rainfall of 1.47″ at Evansville Regional Airport tied the record set in 2017. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday, and may flirt with 70 on Thursday. More showers and thunderstorms likely on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Over the weekend, we’ll have partly sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 60, and another chance for rain on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. More rain likely for the first half of next week.