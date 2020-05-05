Signature Healthcare receives safety compliance inspection after an employee dies from COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently completing a safety compliance inspection at Signature Healthcare in Newburgh.
According to the agency, they are doing an investigation after Signature reported the death of one of their employees.
Officials tell us reporting the death of an employee that may have been caused due to work is mandated.
The administration is looking to see if Signature is abiding by all guidelines and creating a safe environment for their employees.
The results of this inspection are still unknown, and we are following the story.
