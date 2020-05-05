Red Cross of Southern Indiana to host several blood drives in the coming days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Red Cross of Southern Indiana is in need of blood donors.
They’ll be hosting several blood drives across the Tri-State in the coming days.
Organizers say they’ve had to postpone or cancel several blood drives recently because of the stay-at-home order.
Since these donations have a short shelve life, they have an ongoing need for blood and platelets.
Red Cross leaders say these donations are vital.
“Blood only has a shelf life of 42 days," said Theo Boots with the American Red Cross. "It’s not something that you can stock up on and keep on the back shelf. It’s something that you’ve got to continue to get from healthy donors.”
If you are able to donate officials ask that you wear a face mask and come by yourself.
For more information on where you can find a blood drive near you, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit Red Cross’s website.
