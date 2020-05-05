Perdue Farms to test entire factory for COVID-19 Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Perdue Farms will now be testing the entire factory for COVID-19. Dr. Steven Stack just made that announcement in Gov. Beshear’s daily briefing.
He says they’ve been in correspondence with Perdue, and they will test everyone at that facility starting Wednesday.
Susan Dunlap with the Kentucky Department for Public Health says Perdue Farms currently has 181 positive employees.
In a statement, they reported positive cases in other meat facilities. They say Specialty Food Group in Daviess County has 33 positive employees.
The statement says Tyson Foods in Henderson County has 93 positive employees.
