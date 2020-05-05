Owensboro father still waiting on unemployment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky leaders announced Tuesday updates to the state’s response to an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims.
One Owensboro man says he’s among those who filed for it but continues to wait for the first payment.
On April 20th, Kentucky leaders said the state processed twice as many unemployment insurance claims since March 8 as it did in all of last year. Despite increasing staffing, there have been plenty of hiccups and some Kentuckians continue to wait.
In March, an Owensboro father, Brandon Buck, found out he was losing his job. Buck says his employer is placing blame on the pandemic.
“I was actually out back with my daughter, and I kind of went off to the side of the yard, secluded myself, being a Christian person I am, said a prayer that the unemployment insurance benefits would come through, and I’d be taken care of through that," Brandon said.
So far, it’s not so good and bills are still stacking up.
“We got rent for our house we live in, utilities, car payments, car insurance, trying to keep the cell phones active," Brandon said.
He tells us he filed for state benefits in late March, and now, nearly seven weeks later, there’s still no money.
Despite the unemployment office upping staff from a dozen employees to more than 1,000 answering the lines, Brandon spends hours a week on hold.
“Takes about two to get through to tier one. Tier one says they’ll get you to tier two. That’s all they do. About a two-second sentence. Wait another hour and a half to get through to tier two, then they’ll say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get you to tier three in order to get this fixed.’ You’ve got a total of four hours of hold time before it hangs up, so you’ve got about 30 minutes for the next tier to answer.”
State leaders say they’re working to clear the final claims from March and that the few remaining outstanding issues had to do with disagreements with the employer about terms of separation.
“We are sending out an email tonight to all of those individuals in March, so they can make a modification to their claim and identify the issue for their separation and identify that their separation was COVID related," said Josh Benton, with Kentucky Education and Workforce Development.
Workforce development leaders also say more information will be coming out later this week. We could expect to see unemployment rates broken down by county.
We will share those as soon as they’re posted.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.