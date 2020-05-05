OrthoPediatrics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.
The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17 million.
OrthoPediatrics shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.06, a climb of almost 1% in the last 12 months.
