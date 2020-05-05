Mobile food pantry feeds hundreds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When times are tough, many of us could use a helping hand.
Hundreds of families lined up outside St. Paul Lutheran Church Tuesday morning. Among them were Timothy Price and his daughter. He was laid off nearly 2 months ago.
Without a job, money is tight, and Price has three children to feed.
“Well, I haven’t got my unemployment yet!" Price said. "I applied for it, but I haven’t got it! It makes it hard!”
Many families are likely in the same boat. That’s why the Lutheran Community, Tri-State Food Bank and National Guard made sure everyone’s vehicles were filled with food before they left.
“We typically do this twice a month, but with what’s going on right now, we have to do it once a month as a mobile food pantry," Pastor Matthew Schilling said. “A lot of people depend upon our food pantry, so we continue to try to strive, and make it happen as often as we can, and as much as we can.”
Schilling says more than 225 families were served, and it feels good to help. He hopes to have another mobile pantry like this by the end of the month, but if not, they’ll be back at it in June.
“It helps. It’s a nice feeling, it’s a good feeling. And it’s always an anxious time, though, are we doing enough? Can we do enough? So it’s always great to see people driving through, seeing their faces and seeing that they’re getting something. That we are helping them in some way, in some fashion," Schilling said.
Schilling tells us they will likely have their next mobile food pantry on the first Tuesday in June.
