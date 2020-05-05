Memorial Senior, Mia Turnbaugh to sign with Franklin College

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Reitz Memorial student-athlete Mia Turnbaugh, class of 2020 will sign with Franklin College for women’s lacrosse.
Mia was a 4-year lacrosse athlete for the Tigers and was junior varsity captain in 2018 and varsity captain in 2020. In 2019, she received honorable mention all-sectional and scored 25 goals (59% shooting percentage).
Mia is excited to pursue her studies at Franklin College where she plans to major in Elementary Education.
Courtesy: Memorial High School
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.