Memorial Senior, Mia Turnbaugh to sign with Franklin College
By Bethany Miller | May 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 2:21 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Reitz Memorial student-athlete Mia Turnbaugh, class of 2020 will sign with Franklin College for women’s lacrosse.

Mia was a 4-year lacrosse athlete for the Tigers and was junior varsity captain in 2018 and varsity captain in 2020. In 2019, she received honorable mention all-sectional and scored 25 goals (59% shooting percentage).

Mia is excited to pursue her studies at Franklin College where she plans to major in Elementary Education.

