Man arrested on burglary charges after telling officers he stole a car to ‘get out of hell’

Man arrested on burglary charges after telling officers he stole a car to ‘get out of hell’
May 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 4:44 PM

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Indiana man accused of breaking into two Henderson car dealerships told police he did it because of the devil.

Officers were called to Mill’s Auto Sales and D&T Auto Sales on Monday for reports of a burglary.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Josef Minartz of Bowling Green, Indiana.

Man arrested on burglary charges after telling officers he stole a car to ‘get out of hell’
Man arrested on burglary charges after telling officers he stole a car to ‘get out of hell’

Once they located him, they say Minartz told them the devil came to earth to talk to him, and he stole a car to “get out of hell.”

He’s facing two counts of burglary.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.