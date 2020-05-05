Man arrested on burglary charges after telling officers he stole a car to ‘get out of hell’

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Indiana man accused of breaking into two Henderson car dealerships told police he did it because of the devil.
Officers were called to Mill’s Auto Sales and D&T Auto Sales on Monday for reports of a burglary.
After reviewing the surveillance video, police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Josef Minartz of Bowling Green, Indiana.
Once they located him, they say Minartz told them the devil came to earth to talk to him, and he stole a car to “get out of hell.”
He’s facing two counts of burglary.
