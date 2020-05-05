Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Two intersections in Valparaiso’s Banta neighborhood will have artwork painted on the pavement as a traffic calming measure. The Northwest Times reported it was the neighborhood’s idea as a way to get drivers’ attention and slow them down. The art project received a $5,000 from the city's Redevelopment Commission and it will cover materials and the artistic talents of Hobart muralist Peter Cortese. The neighborhood is in charge of monitoring the artwork and clean up any graffiti that might appear. If the artwork starts to deteriorate due to vandalism, traffic wear, or weather, the city has the option to remove it.