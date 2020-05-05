Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
More Indiana stores reopen as some virus restrictions ease
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shoppers trickled into some large Indiana shopping malls as they opened for the first time in more than a month under a new order from the governor easing many restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread. Crowds in the dozens waited for mall reopenings Monday in suburban Indianapolis and South Bend. Many stores in those malls did not immediately open. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb defended allowing many business reopening in most of the state, saying Indiana's coronavirus situation has stabilized. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers called the steps premature with the state still not providing enough COVID-19 infection testing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GOVERNOR
Indiana governor apologizes for maskless photo at restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks. The photo circulating on social media shows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb taking the selfie while inside a restaurant Saturday in the southern Indiana tourist town of Nashville, even while his statewide stay-a-home order was still in effect. It was taken a day after Holcomb released a plan to relax coronavirus restrictions starting Monday that recommends such masks be worn in public until mid-June. Holcomb apologized for what he called a lapse in his “usual vigilance,” explaining that he left his mask in the car while picking up a carry-out order.
INTERSECTION ART-VALPARAISO
Valparaiso intersections to get artwork painted on pavement
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Two intersections in Valparaiso’s Banta neighborhood will have artwork painted on the pavement as a traffic calming measure. The Northwest Times reported it was the neighborhood’s idea as a way to get drivers’ attention and slow them down. The art project received a $5,000 from the city's Redevelopment Commission and it will cover materials and the artistic talents of Hobart muralist Peter Cortese. The neighborhood is in charge of monitoring the artwork and clean up any graffiti that might appear. If the artwork starts to deteriorate due to vandalism, traffic wear, or weather, the city has the option to remove it.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN SLAIN
Police: Officer responding to 911 call fatally shoots caller
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 69-year-old southwestern Indiana man who called 911 to report that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them. State police say in a release that a Pikes County sheriff’s deputy and a Petersburg police officer responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to Michael Faries’ home in Oakland City, about 140 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Faries’ wife initially refused to let the officers into the home, but relented after being told they had to check on his well-being since he called 911. State police say Faries was shot by the sheriff’s deputy seconds after the officers entered the home.
INMATE SLAIN-INDIANA
Police probe death of Indiana prison inmate as homicide
HADDON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. State police say prison staff found Jeremiah Roberts of Nacogdoches, Texas, unresponsive about 6 a.m. Sunday in his cell at the facility in Haddon Township, southwest of Indianapolis. Roberts later died. His death is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Police say Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January 2017. Nacogdoches is southeast of Dallas.
EXCESSIVE FINES-INDIANA
Indiana man gets his seized SUV back after a 7-year battle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has received his seized SUV back after a seven-year battle with the Grant County courtroom and U.S. Supreme Court. The Journal Gazette reported an order was issued by a Grant Country judge on Monday to return the Land Rover to its owner, Tyson Timbs. Police had seized his vehicle in 2013 when he was arrested for selling near $500 worth of heroin. Timbs' case was represented by a libertarian public interest law firm who said the state’s relentless use of its forfeiture machine was a deeply unjust exercise of power, and it underscored that civil forfeiture is one of the greatest threats to property rights.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
17 new deaths attributed to coronavirus reported in Indiana
INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health is attributing 17 new deaths to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,132. The department also announced Sunday there are 645 additional positive cases of the virus in the state, bringing that number to 4,726. Department officials noted that while the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. The health department reported another 114 probable deaths from COVID-19, which aren’t included in the total deaths. Those are deaths for which COVID-19 are listed as a contributing cause, but there was no positive test.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION LAWSUITS
Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds
Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they're being offered don't match up to the classroom experience. The class-action lawsuits have been filed against prestigious private schools and large public universities alike. The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. They insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.