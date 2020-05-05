Indiana map shows COVID-19 testing sites

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana is expected to update their coronavirus map soon.
Monday, they reported 20,507 confirmed positive cases and 1,151 deaths.
Locally, Dubois County is reporting two additional cases.
Wednesday, the first 20 of the OptumServe Health Services testing sites in Indiana will open.
One of them is at the National Guard Armory in Jasper.
Officials say another 30 sites will open next week, They include sites in Posey, Perry, and Warrick Counties.
You have to register in advance, which you can do here, or you can call 888-634-1123
You can see all of the testing locations here, including ones that are not part of the 50 OptumServe sites.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 150 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 103 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 27 cases
- Posey Co. - 14 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
You can watch Governor Holcomb’s daily update here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
