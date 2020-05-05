Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The year started with high expectations for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its prized event because of new ownership of the national landmark. The coronavirus pandemic has spoiled Roger Penske's first year in charge of the speedway and the iconic Indianapolis 500. The track should have opened this week for its showcase month of racing. Penske has viewed the shutdown as an opportunity to guide the series through tough times.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on safety Malik Hooker. Team officials had until Monday afternoon to decide whether to use the option or allow Hooker to potentially become an unrestricted free agent after next season. Hooker was Indy's first-round draft pick in 2017, No. 15 overall, and has shown play-making ability during his first three NFL seasons. But the Ohio State alum has also missed 14 of 48 games because of injuries and the fifth year would have become fully guaranteed if Hooker again suffered an injury.
NEW YORK (AP) — The women’s basketball committee will start using the NCAA Evaluation Tool instead of RPI to help evaluate teams for the tournament starting with the upcoming season. The Division I men’s basketball committee has been using NET since the 2018-19 season. The women’s basketball NET algorithm is similar to the one the men use, although it doesn’t take into account scoring margin. The men’s committee is meeting later this week and may make a few tweaks to their formula. The women’s version used their data from the past decade.