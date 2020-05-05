Green River District Health Dept. takes over OCTC testing site

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday the Green River District Health Department took over a Daviess County testing site located on OCTC’s campus. This was the same site that was run by the state and Kroger Health.
Health Department officials say all of the testing slots for today, Wednesday and Thursday are filled up.
They say Green River District Health Department employees plan to test 60 people each day, totaling 180 tests by the end of the week.
Merritt Bates-Thomas with the health department says they're anticipating a rise in numbers. She says that anyone is allowed to sign up to be tested. She says they don't even have to be showing symptoms.
“You know increasing testing capacity gives us a clearer picture of so many things – the number of people impacted," Bates-Thomas said. “When you open testing up, and you’re looking to see if you can capture people who are asymptomatic, that can also give you a look at what that might tell us."
Health department officials say they're looking into taking the testing to other counties in the Green River District. They say they'll be releasing more information on that later this week.
