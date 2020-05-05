Giving Tuesday sparks hope, non-profits ask for your help

“There’s plenty of ways to benefit zoos or non-profits in general, but the way that we’re doing it is accepting donations, that’s the biggest way to support us in this time of need especially when we don’t have that flow of visitors coming in," said Danny Schembre, marketing director at Mesker Zoo. “So it’s really easy, just go to our website Meskerzoo.com and at the very top of the website there’s a make a donation button."