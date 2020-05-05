Giving Tuesday sparks hope, non-profits ask for your help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving and unity, and several non-profits and organizations are asking for your help.
From meals to money, to COVID-19 relief efforts, some say Giving Tuesday came at the perfect time.
“We are honored to be able to actually serve the community in this way, on Giving Tuesday, if you will," said Kathy Schoettlin with Old National Bank.
Old National Bank has committed $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief.
$100,000 of that is going right back into local communities here in the Tri-State.
“And we would ask other organizations, individuals, if you’re able to help those organizations that are on the frontlines helping individuals and families in this critical time of need," Schoettlin said.
While communities start to slowly reopen, non-profits and other organizations are continuing to support ones in need. Even the communities’ furry friends.
“There’s plenty of ways to benefit zoos or non-profits in general, but the way that we’re doing it is accepting donations, that’s the biggest way to support us in this time of need especially when we don’t have that flow of visitors coming in," said Danny Schembre, marketing director at Mesker Zoo. “So it’s really easy, just go to our website Meskerzoo.com and at the very top of the website there’s a make a donation button."
Other non-profits like the Salvation Army are providing hot meals for people in need here in the community. It’s days like today they say they need it the most.
”We’re serving between 200 and 225 people per day, hot lunches to go. And then three days a week we do a food pantry where we’re providing around 450 families a month, 450 to 600 families a month, food," said Loren Carter, development coordinator at the Salvation Army.
In support of Giving Tuesday, families from Evansville’s Youth First are taking photos with their families, encouraging the community to donate to their cause.
“We’re rallying our board members, our supporters, our donors in hopes that people will use today to donate," said Julie Hoon, vice president of philanthropy at Youth First. “There’s certainly a joy in giving, and so we set a goal of $5,000 today, so we hope to see all of the supporters, all the people who really work behind Youth First decide to give today to help us raise some money."
So if you’re able, remember your local non-profits. You can donate food, or money or volunteer your time.
