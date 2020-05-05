Evansville businesses work on reopening plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As business all over Indiana prepare to reopen, some people are worried their favorite local restaurant won’t.
Businesses have a lot to think about with finding disinfectant, providing masks if they must, and staying open at a reduced capacity.
You might not realize it, but economic leaders tell us complying with the rules of reopening is expensive.
“We were closed the entire month of April, which was financially not good," said Cate Sisco, owner of Piece of Cake.
As the state of Indiana works toward reopening, the idea of a new normal is hard and some are wondering who may not be reopening their doors.
“Not putting out product, you still have things that are due like rent and utilities. Those things come out no matter what, so if money’s not coming in, it’s very quickly you can see a problem," Sisco said.
Wathen tells us there are a couple of reasons why businesses may not last through the end of the year. One is the cost that comes with social distancing and getting personal protective equipment. The other is consumer demand.
“The best thing a customer can do is feel comfortable coming back to a restaurant, going to a small retail shop," said Greg Wathen with the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. "If you can just come back in, ‘I know you’ve protected me. I’m in a protected environment’ then become a customer of theirs again that is absolutely the best thing that can happen for these companies.”
Over the next few weeks, the sidewalks along Main Street will begin to fill up, but will they fill up in time to fix the financial damage that has already been done?
Wathen says while some businesses will open in the next few months, the damage that the stay-at-home order has caused could impact businesses through the beginning of 2021.
