Dubois Co. launches 'Together We Thrive’ campaign

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, their COVID-19 task force is now bringing a new initiative to the forefront, and it’s helping provide various resources for the community.
“We’re launching the “Together We Thrive” campaign,” Mayor of Huntingburg Denny Spinner said.
A movement in Dubois County that’s bringing surrounding businesses and communities together, ensuring workers and residents are safe.
“We’ve got some stickers that we’re going to have on windows of merchants who have agreed to these types of procedures so as the consumer comes to these doors, they’re going to shops that are just as concerned about their safety as everyone else,” Spinner said.
Spinner says a resource packet is also included in their campaign.
“They’re being printed as we speak," Spinner said. “They should be out in the next day or so.”
Inside this packet, you’ll find a list of tips and guidelines for local merchants.
“A point by point. What social distancing is, what kind of cleaning materials you might have to have to continue this in operation,” Spinner said.
Along with what kind of resources are available to you, like where you can get PPE.
“It’s a way to safely roll out this reopen,” Spinner said.
Officials say they’re continuously looking towards what’s next. As a new COVID-19 testing site launches in Jasper Wednesday.
“Seeing that as a resource that can help us understand the situation better and help us make decisions that we need to make on a daily basis,” Spinner said.
The COVID-19 testing site that’s being launched Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Jasper is free of charge and insurance isn’t required.
