Driver has life threatening injuries after Wayne Co. crash

WAYNE CO., IL. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one driver with life threatening injuries.
It happened Wednesday evening on Illinois Route 15 about a half mile West of 2700 E. in Wayne Co.
Troopers say 55-year-old Thomas Leigh, of West Salem, was heading east in a pickup truck while 33-year-old Andrew Bangert, of Clay City, was heading west in a semi truck.
They believe Leigh crossed the center line and hit the semi.
Troopers say he ran off the road and down a steep embankment.
Leigh was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and then flown to another hospital.
Troopers say Bangert and his passenger were not hurt.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.