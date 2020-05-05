Cattle farmer losing money by shipping to processing plant

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A cattle farmer in Posey County is feeling the financial impact of COVID-19. Now he’s turning to the community to keep the cattle fed and food on your table.
Cattle farming has been in the Ritzert family for as far back as they can remember. The family tells me the pandemic is hitting them hard financially.
“Right now, what you would get at the processing plant is below the cost of production," said Bryan Ritzert, a generational cattle farmer. "So you’re losing money every time you sell beef to the processing plant right now.”
The family said they regularly send more than 200 cattle to a processing plant in Michigan. That plant helps put food on tables all across the country, but it’s losing them money.
“It’s not good when your price drops 20 to 30 percent,” Ritzert explained.
20 to 30 percent is a loss of $325 per cattle sent to the facility. That’s why the family is turning to the local community and offering to sell them the portions of the cattle.
“I’ve got a lot more calls than I normally would,” Ritzert went on to say, “Most the time people don’t want a quarter, a half, or a whole beef because it’s a lot of money.”
By buying it from the Rizert family locally, they can continue to feed the cows, make a profit and put food on your table.
“They’re wanting it now, thinking it’s going to be a shortage and all that,” Ritzert said.
Ritzert says the wait time at many butcher shops is around four months.
“The small butcher shops can’t do that much with the influx of what they’ve got coming in,” Ritzert said.
However, they see it as a form of food security during this difficult time.
You can contact Brian Ritzert by texting him for his prices at 812-459-7668.
