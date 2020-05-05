Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with most of the rain ending this morning. Winds gusting to 20-miles an hour as high temperatures only reach the lower 60’s. Tonight, clearing and colder with lows dropping into the upper 40’s.
A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with high temperatures only in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Spotty rain possible throughout the day but less breezy. Full sunshine and continued cool Thursday with high temps in the lower to mid-60’s.
