Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Henderson Co.

(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | May 5, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 11:01 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports one additional death and 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

They say eight are in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County, and two in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related death was a Henderson County resident.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 444. Officials say 51% have recoverd.

GRDHD is offering drive through COVID-19 through Thursday, but all of the available testing times have been filled.

Hopkins County, which is not a part of the Green River District, is only giving updates now on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Mulenberg County releases their numbers later in the day.

Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.

  • Muhlenberg Co. - 256 cases, 4 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 211 cases, 24 deaths
  • Daviess Co. - 236 cases, 4 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 74 cases, 2 death
  • Ohio Co. - 74 cases
  • Webster Co. - 29 cases
  • McLean Co. - 17 cases, 1 death
  • Union Co. - 8 cases
  • Hancock Co. - 6 cases

