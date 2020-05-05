Amazon could be coming to Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amazon could be coming to Northern Vanderburgh County.
A property on Foundation Ave. was listed by Ken Newcomb with F.C. Tucker. He tells us he can’t say anything because of a confidentiality agreement, but an announcement is coming shortly.
The property at 14831 Foundation Avenue is listed on the Site Review agenda for next Monday.
The agenda lists Amazon as the tenant.
Area Plan Commission records show an improvement location plan application was submitted for review. The company listed on the application is Amazon.com LLC.
We have reached out to the contact on the site review agenda, as well as Amazon, and we are waiting to hear back.
