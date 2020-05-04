Hopkins Co. officials announce 2 more COVID-19 deaths, total now 24

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials say there are now 211 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.
That’s up four cases and two deaths. Officials say 107 people have recovered.
The Judge Executive and Madisonville Mayor discussed food donations and teacher appreciation week.
They also said they will now start doing the briefings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, instead of every day.
The clerk says courts are set to open back up with restrictions on June 1, but the date is subject to change.
The judge executive said the curfew for minors is now over, and county offices will reopen by appointment next week.
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD), which does not include Hopkins County, reported no additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
As for food plant workers, officials say these are the numbers for our area. Please note the worker could live in another county and counts towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (172 positive employees)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (19 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (85 positive employees)
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 241 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 211 cases, 24 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 228 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 72 cases, 1 death
- Ohio Co. - 67 cases
- Webster Co. - 27 cases
- McLean Co. - 17 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 8 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
