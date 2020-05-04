Signature Healthcare of Newburgh honors nurse who died from COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State remembers its healthcare workers who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19.
Some gathered on Sunday to honor a local nurse who lost her life due to COVID-19 complications.
Marsha Bantle, who worked as a nurse at Signature Healthcare of Newburgh, succumbed to her coronavirus-related symptoms on Friday.
“She became a nurse in 1982 and she spent most of her life working,” Traci Williams, Marsha Bantle’s cousin said. ”She’s been telling us one more year, one more year guys and I’m going to retire."
Cars pulled into the Signature Healthcare parking lot along Rosebud Lane on Sunday evening in honor of Bantle.
“Unfortunately she didn’t make that. It’s heartbreaking,” Williams said.
Fellow healthcare workers showed their support on Sunday. Among the crowd with Williams, you will find her father, John Isaacs, and Bantle’s cousins.
”Been around her since she was born," Isaacs said. “We always went out every Friday night and ate dinner somewhere - about 10 or 12 of us, 15 of us.”
Bantle had no kids of her own.
“She had two dogs who she called the ‘girls’ - Maggie and Peanut,” Williams said. “They were pretty much her life. I kind of feel like my kids grew to love her and she treated them just like they were her own.”
A healthcare hero on the frontlines of this pandemic.
“When she caught it, they thought they were going to release her but she had a massive stroke, that’s what ended up being the cause of losing her battle," Williams said. “We were able to FaceTime her, but it’s still not the same on FaceTime. We hope that she heard us, and we know the nurses took care of her and they were with her when she passed.”
Caring for our elderly, and sacrificing her own life.
“I think that’s what people need to know about the virus is the hardest part is, she died alone," Williams said. "We couldn’t be there, we couldn’t hold her hand. We couldn’t do the things we’d normally do for her.”
Healthcare workers say they organized this memorial because they really wanted to do something special to thank Bantle for her selflessness, and what she did for the community.
