EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain and a few thunderstorms will move into the Tri-State Monday night and will linger into early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the rest of the week. More showers and thunderstorms possible by Friday. Temps will stay below normal for the next seven days. Average high for this time of year is 74 and average low is 51.