Retail stores reopen in Indiana with safety precautions in place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Retail stores reopened Monday in Indiana under strict health and social distancing guidelines.
It’s all a part of Governor Holcomb’s second phase to reopen Indiana, and shoppers and store owners are excited while being prepared with the proper personal protective equipment.
“As long as we, you know, six feet, be cautious and aware and take our precautions with our PPE and things like that. I know people are going to be stubborn and hard-headed and come out no matter what. So as long as I take my personal precautions and stay aware of my surroundings," one shopper said after leaving Eastland Mall.
Shoppers are taking advantage of retail stores reopening their doors on Monday, like Eastland Mall and the Vendor Mall in the former Toys R Us location.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been out, so it was a nice chance to get out of the house, a nice day, and their first day open, so I wanted to support them," said Brian Wilson, another shopper.
Some people were using personal protective equipment like masks, which Governor Holcomb is recommending, while others were going without it.
“Yeah I feel safe, I think it’s, uh, they’ve taken precautions here and, you know, abide by all the guidelines to make it safe. I think it’s okay," said Dwight Jones, a shopper and vendor at the Vendor Mall.
Shoppers coming from Eastland Mall say they’re still a little uneasy.
“Majority of them stores are closed. Everyone gonna shut down and do what they want all together. I mean if everybody helps each other, everybody gonna work with each other. I mean, we shouldn’t be out, but we just came because we heard it was open. We just wanted to see. We wanted to shop and get something too. But we took a chance," said another shopper.
The Vendor Mall owner, who signed a lease right before the pandemic shut things down, says they’ve taken extreme safety measures to be sure their store is safe.
“Well, we’ve got the face screens at the cash registers. We’ve got six feet distancing marks in the lines for the registers. We’ve been wiping the carts down routinely with disinfectant, and, as you can see, we’re wearing rubber gloves and masks," said Shawn and Tina Dickerson, Owners of the Vendor Mall.
Although retail stores officially reopened Monday, many people are still worried about the future.
“I don’t know how business is going to pick up and kinda worried. Gotta pay bills," said Blanca Martinez, a vendor.
Other shoppers that didn’t want to appear on camera say they feel it’s too early to be reopening, and they’re afraid this could only spread the virus even more.
