IN reopens retail stores Monday, KY sets reopen date to next week

“The week after Easter we started to do watch and learns every Tuesday and Thursday, and we started getting phone call after phone call about, ‘Oh my gosh, I miss taking classes so much.’ ‘That’s the chair I used to sit in when I took class.’ ‘That empty seat is where I should be.’ or ‘I haven’t talked to anybody in three weeks it was good to hear your voice.’ ‘It was so nice of you to do those classes and, those watch and learns,’”said Marcia Jochem, owner of Thyme in the Kitchen.