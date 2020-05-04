IN reopens retail stores Monday, KY sets reopen date to next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Retail stores were allowed to reopen Monday at 50 percent capacity with several restrictions in place.
In neighboring Kentucky, the first step to reopening is still a week away.
Each governor has put his own plans into motion, but at any time, they could change. That’s why good hygiene and keeping your distance is important as customers come back.
“Let’s not be first. Let’s be the best. Be smartest. That’s how we’ve gotten where we are right now,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Kentucky is now a week away from the first phase of reopening business.
Meanwhile, more than 100 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the weekend at Muhlenberg County’s Green River Correctional Facility.
“Fear and panic. Fear of the unknown, and panic because this virus is deadly,” said Phoenix Shepherd, the wife of an inmate.
Kentucky has more than 5,200 positive cases after testing a total of over 60,000 people. Compared to Indiana, the number of positive cases has now cleared 20,000, but state leaders say they’ve tested more people, bringing the total to about 53,000.
It’s back to business for many Indiana retail stores. Part of Governor Holcomb’s stage two involves strict health and social distancing guidelines.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been out," shopper Brian Wilson said. "So it was a nice chance to get out of the house, a nice day, and their first day open, so I wanted to support them.”
It’s not only big-box stores. Local shops, like the ones that sit on Main Street, are also opening at half capacity.
Some of them have been shut down for five weeks and forced to find new ways to reach customers.
“The week after Easter we started to do watch and learns every Tuesday and Thursday, and we started getting phone call after phone call about, ‘Oh my gosh, I miss taking classes so much.’ ‘That’s the chair I used to sit in when I took class.’ ‘That empty seat is where I should be.’ or ‘I haven’t talked to anybody in three weeks it was good to hear your voice.’ ‘It was so nice of you to do those classes and, those watch and learns,’”said Marcia Jochem, owner of Thyme in the Kitchen.
Indiana continues to expand testing. State leaders are finalizing details on 30 new sites, including a few in the Tri-State such as Warrick, Posey and Perry county.
They’re scheduled to start next week.
