Owensboro residents, small businesses can apply for COVID-19 rental assistance program

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro residents and small businesses can apply for the city’s COVID-19 rental assistance program starting Monday.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton tells us in just the first day, the city has received 100 business applications and more than 70 residential applications.
She says the city can provide help until they run out of money.
She says between the money the city has received from the CARES Act, and support from the city commission, the city has $300,000 set aside for small businesses and $150,000 set aside for residential assistance.
Shelton says to qualify, you must be low income and show verification of a loss of income dated after March 1.
“There’s so many different social service agencies doing so much, so it’s nice to be able to work as a community to help the citizens of Owensboro," Shelton said. "The only caveat to this program is that you have to be a citizen of Owensboro.”
