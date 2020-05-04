Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson talks not being able to visit with senior loved ones

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Families throughout the country are going through the coronavirus pandemic with elderly loved ones locked down in nursing homes.
The senior population has proven to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19. That’s why nursing homes across the nation have been closed to visitors for weeks.
“You know this thing spreads pretty wild and you have a couple of cases in a skilled nursing facility where people are dormant and have respiratory problems and all the things that go with nursing home patients, it’s not worth a chance," Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said.
Mayor Watson says he and his family haven’t been able to visit with his mother-in-law going on eight weeks.
“She hasn’t had contact with the outside world for eight weeks,” Mayor Watson said.
The mayor says he's worried about the toll this can take on our senior loved ones.
“You know when you don’t have much hope it’s a terrible thing because I think hope is the best thing," Mayor Watson said. "Maybe the best of things and right now, they’re just existing.”
His mother-in-law has been living at Signature Healthcare in Owensboro.
“We had thought we could maybe go by the window and say hello, but they even outlawed that,” Mayor Watson said.
While it's tough not visiting with her, Watson says he understands the strict rules.
“You’re seeing from national news how devastating one positive coronavirus patient can just run rampant through the nursing home," Mayor Watson said.
Watson says for now, they’re communicating by phone.
“It’s really sad. I wish you could do zoom or something like that," Mayor Watson said. "To try and at least tell them hello. Most of those people don’t have Facebook and can’t do Facebook live. So it’s really tragic.”
The mayor says he looks forward to being able to visit again.
“I’m sure that there’ll be excitement around," Mayor Watson said.
