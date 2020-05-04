Map shows additional COVID-19 death in Warrick Co., state deaths up 19

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new coronavirus cases across the state.
The health department says there are 20,507 confirmed positive cases and 1,151 deaths.
Sunday, they reported a total of 19,933 positive cases and 1,132 deaths.
Locally, the state map shows two more cases in Warrick County, although the local map only shows one additional case. The local map also shows an additional death, for a total of 17.
Posey County officials say they now have a total of 14, which is up two. The state map only shows a total of 13.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 150 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 103 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 25 cases
- Posey Co. - 14 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
Some Indiana retailers have opened back up as part of phase 2, of the state’s reopening plan.
Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.