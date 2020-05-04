Local Evansville businesses start to safely reopen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The businesses we spoke with on Monday tell us they are so excited to be able to open their doors back up, even if it’s at a smaller capacity than before. It was a difficult time many business owners never expected to encounter.
“We really did not expect to have to close, and when we did, we thought two weeks, fine, we can do two weeks," owner of Thyme in the Kitchen Marcia Jochem said. "We ran all the numbers, and we were going to be fine.”
What many thought would be a few weeks, turned into five, and for businesses like Thyme in the Kitchen, they had to get creative when those doors closed due to COVID-19.
“The week after Easter we started to do watch and learns every Tuesday and Thursday, and we started getting phone call after phone call about ‘Oh my gosh, I miss taking classes so much.’ ‘That’s the chair I used to sit in when I took the class.’ That empty seat is where I should be,” Jochem said.
Governor Holcomb announcing retail businesses can open their doors at 50% capacity in Evansville. Those who are choosing to open, are putting plans in place to keep their customers and employees safe.
“For the deli part of it now, what we had to do, we had to put a plastic shielding up against the display case, in front of the cookies, in front of the cashier, we had to rearrange some items so people do not grab and go,” owner of Rennie’s Catering and Cookie Co. Chef Doug Rennie said.
Plastic shields are also being placed in many restaurants, with employees wearing face masks and gloves. It's all in an effort to keep everyone in the community safe while working to reopen the economy.
“They’re in an interesting state because they’re anxious to get back open. They’re also very interested in making sure they do so properly and that their customers have a lot of confidence,” President and CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber Tara Barney said.
You will also want to be on the lookout for a blue and white sign on business doors that say “Welcome back" and "We are open and ready.” This will mean the business has met the CDC guidelines for reopening.
Those signs are not out just yet but will be here soon.
