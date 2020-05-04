Local businesses prepare to reopen on Mon.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - As the state of Indiana begins stage two of its reopening plan on Monday, local businesses are getting ready for the grand reopening.
Businesses like Hooray Children’s Shoppe in Newburgh are working hard to prepare for Monday, as retail and commercial businesses reopen at 50% capacity.
Nicole Taylor, the owner at Hooray Children’s Shoppe, sells children’s toys, shoes and clothes, and over the last year or so, business has been great. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck though, Taylor had to change the way she did business.
Despite the recent changes, Taylor has maintained a good profit level. They immediately created a website for online orders, and have either been shipping them or providing curbside pickup.
On Monday, however, Hooray Children’s Shoppe will reopen its doors to the public, and Taylor says she can’t wait.
“We’re excited,” Taylor said. “Our customers have already been texting, emailing and calling - asking when can we come shop. We encourage customers to wear masks. We have hand sanitizer in the store for people at the point of sale, and everywhere else, so we’re doing what we can to mitigate transmission of anything. We’ll obviously keep the crowd under control, so we’re probably going to keep it at 10 customers or less. We cannot complain at all, our customers have really shown up for us.”
Taylor says they will be open with modified hours for now, which will be 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
