Local businesses prepare to reopen on Mon.

“We’re excited,” Taylor said. “Our customers have already been texting, emailing and calling - asking when can we come shop. We encourage customers to wear masks. We have hand sanitizer in the store for people at the point of sale, and everywhere else, so we’re doing what we can to mitigate transmission of anything. We’ll obviously keep the crowd under control, so we’re probably going to keep it at 10 customers or less. We cannot complain at all, our customers have really shown up for us.”