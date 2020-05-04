Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
17 new deaths attributed to coronavirus reported in Indiana
INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health is attributing 17 new deaths to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,132. The department also announced Sunday there are 645 additional positive cases of the virus in the state, bringing that number to 4,726. Department officials noted that while the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. The health department reported another 114 probable deaths from COVID-19, which aren’t included in the total deaths. Those are deaths for which COVID-19 are listed as a contributing cause, but there was no positive test.
EXCESSIVE FINES-INDIANA
Indiana man gets his seized SUV back after a 7-year battle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has received his seized SUV back after a seven-year battle with the Grant County courtroom and U.S. Supreme Court. The Journal Gazette reported an order was issued by a Grant Country judge on Monday to return the Land Rover to its owner, Tyson Timbs. Police had seized his vehicle in 2013 when he was arrested for selling near $500 worth of heroin. Timbs' case was represented by a libertarian public interest law firm who said the state’s relentless use of its forfeiture machine was a deeply unjust exercise of power, and it underscored that civil forfeiture is one of the greatest threats to property rights.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION LAWSUITS
Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds
Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they're being offered don't match up to the classroom experience. The class-action lawsuits have been filed against prestigious private schools and large public universities alike. The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. They insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.
BMV APPOINTMENTS
Indiana BMV announces branch visits by appointment only
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some of Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branches will re-open with an appointment-only service format beginning Monday. BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy announced on Friday that customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go online to https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm. Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMERGENCY ARTS FUND
Arts Commission announces Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Arts Commission says the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund will support arts organizations during the caronavirus pandemic. Money for the fund is coming from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, and Arts Midwest with funding provided by the recent federal relief bill. Fiscal year 2020 arts grant recipients of the arts commission are eligible for funding and will be awarded fixed amounts of approximately $2,500 to $3,000. All eligible organizations will be awarded funds upon the successful completion of a required form. The deadline for eligible organizations to request funding is May 15.
DUKE ENERGY PLANT
Company implodes former power station near Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former power plant in western Indiana has been imploded. The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that Duke Energy brought down the Wabash River Generating Station Saturday morning. The coal-fired plant had been located about five miles north of Terre Haute. Duke Energy spokesman Rick Burger says community leaders had been notified of the implosion, but the event was not publicized to keep onlookers from gathering amid social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coal-burning plant began operating in 1953 and was closed in 2016 after Duke decided that upgrading with new pollution controls for current air pollution standards was too expensive.
WRONG WAY DRIVER-FATAL CRASH
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana interstate
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 72-year-old Indianapolis man has been killed after driving the wrong way and into the path of a semi-trailer. Indiana State Police say John Slack was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 about 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when his BMW struck the truck. The truck’s 21-year-old driver was in the interstate’s passing lane alongside another semi-trailer and was unable to avoid the BMW. Slack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver and an occupant in his truck were not hurt. Clay County is southwest of Indianapolis.
INDIANA SUPREME COURT-REMOTE ARGUMENTS
Indiana Supreme Court to hold May oral arguments remotely
For the first time in its history, the Indiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments using videoconferencing when it hears cases in May. It said Friday that doing so will honor social distancing guidelines during the ongoing public health emergency caused by coronavirus pandemic. Two cases will be heard on May 14. Six more cases are scheduled for remote oral arguments on May 21 and May 27. The Supreme Court says justices and attorneys will interact with each other using Zoom webconferencing software. The resulting video and audio will be available to the news media and the public on the court’s existing live-stream website.