Inmate family members react to 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases at Green River Correctional Facility

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - More than 100 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the weekend at the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County.
Family members of some inmates serving time at the facility say 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases is scary.
“Anxious," said Kayleigh Watson, the girlfriend of one inmate. "It’s an anxious feeling all day. You never know when you do talk to them, when we do talk to our loved ones, the situation gets worse and worse every day. . .”
“Fear and panic," said Phoenix Shepherd, the wife of another inmate. "Fear of the unknown, and panic because this virus is deadly. . .”
Muhlenberg County health officials say everyone at the facility has been tested.
Watson and Shepard said their loved ones don’t have the results of their tests at the time of this report. With this many cases at the prison, Shepherd said they need to separate inmates properly.
“They’re not on death row," said Shepherd. "I feel like they did the tests, and that’s great. But, now it’s time to do more. Something else has to be done, or else it’s going to get worse.”
On Monday, J. Michael Brown, Secretary of the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, said they will split the facility into three housing units. One of which is for those who have tested positive. Another will be for those who were negative but had direct exposure to the virus, and the last will be for those who tested negative and had no direct exposure.
Brown also said they will also have a unit for the medically vulnerable.
The secretary said they will also do follow up tests once all of the results come back.
Governor Beshear said they’re still getting results back. He said they expect possibly 120 more positive cases to come out of the facility, and possibly one more death.
For more coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.