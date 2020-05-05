Hopkins Co. Central seniors say goodbye

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Seniors at Hopkins County Central High School grabbed their belongings from school one last time on Monday.
Hopkins County Central allowed those seniors to stop by the school to collect their things from noon until 6 p.m. Monday.
They were also able to pick up their cap and gown, and a yard sign to display as a sign of support from the school.
Right now, the school hopes to have a formal graduation ceremony sometime in July or in August.
“It’s Bittersweet," said senior Sam Almon. “It’s sad, I do not get to see my friends as much as I used to, but it’s been fun while it lasted."
