Holiday World announces new opening day

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World announces June 14 as the new opening day for the 2020 year.
It's been pushed back to fall in line with Governor Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" Indiana Plan.
In a release, Leah Koch announced that they will sanitize rides and may ask for your patience while they do that.
Koch says hand sanitizer will be widely available across the park.
She says they are going to do their best to keep the park as clean and safe as possible.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.