Haubstadt Sommerfest put on hold

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A post on the Haubstadt Sommerfest’s Facebook page says the event will not be going on as planned in June.
Officials say because of Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to get Indiana back open, the festival or the 25th anniversary running of the Laufenfest won’t be able to happen.
It was set for June 18 through the 20.
The post says officials are looking for different dates in late summer or early fall that could possibly work for the event.
