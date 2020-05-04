Friday After 5 cancels its 2020 season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 has decided to cancel their 2020 season due to the coronavirus, according to a press release.
They say the decision was not made lightly, as the board carefully considered all options. However, the board felt this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented time and voted in favor of the cancelation.
The press release says sponsors, bands, and everyone involved is being informed and asked to continue to the next season.
The board says it is simply no longer possible to have the summer experience safely.
