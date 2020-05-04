Evansville Water to temporarily change disinfection

Beginning May 11 and continuing until June 22, 2020, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process. EWSU will be using free chlorine rather than the regularly used disinfectant (chloramine) during this time period. This is the first of two such temporary switchovers, with the second one coming in August. A separate notice for that second switchover will also be issued.