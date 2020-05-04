Chandler man accused of firing gun during fight over stimulus money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the 7700 block of Baumgart Rd. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
They say they found a man in a ditch. He told deputies that his former friend, Nicholas Beamon, pointed a handgun at him, threatened to shoot him, and fired a round off.
The victim says he had been staying at a nearby hotel with Nicholas and two other people.
He says he couldn’t find the money from his stimulus check and accused Mr. Beamon of stealing it.
The argument attracted the attention of hotel management who called 911.
Deputies say the victim and Beamon left with Beamon’s mother and drove to the Baumgart Rd area.
They say Beamon then ordered the victim out of the vehicle they were riding in.
The victim Beamon pointed a gun at him, and then fired one round.
They say Beamon then took off with his mother.
Detectives found single shell casing near the scene.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Warrick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Chandler Police Department officers were led to a house near Chandler.
They say Beamon refused to come out and was later found hiding underneath a pickup truck in the garage.
Deputies say they found the firearm involved in the incident.
Beamon was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond.
Beamon also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for two counts of burglary, one count of arson, one count of unauthorized vehicle entry, and one count of criminal mischief.
