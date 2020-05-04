A.M. Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies this morning then increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the lower to mid-70’s. A scattered shower possible this afternoon through this evening. Showers with scattered thunderstorms arrive tonight as lows drop into the mid-50’s. The severe weather threat is low and sets-up southwest of the area.
Tuesday, most of the rain will end by 7:00 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cooler with spotty rain as high temps only reach the mid-60’s. Tuesday night, clearing and colder with lows dropping into the upper 40’s.
A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-60′s. Spotty rain possible throughout the day. Full sunshine and continued cool Thursday with high temps in the lower to mid-60’s.
