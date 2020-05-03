Single-vehicle crash lands intoxicated man in jail

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Police say 31-year-old Cale Winkler was operating a side-by-side utility vehicle west on Taft Town Road near Princeton when he drove off the road and overturned.
According to officials, Winkler showed signs of impairment and failed his field sobriety tests. An investigation at Gibson General Hospital showed that Winkler had a BAC of .43%.
Winkler is booked in the Gibson County Jail and is currently being held on bond.
