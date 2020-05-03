IN positive cases of COVID-19 rise to almost 20K, new cases in Vanderburgh, Dubois

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new coronavirus cases across the state.
The health department says there are 645 new confirmed positive cases and 17 new deaths. That brings the total to 19,933 total positive cases and 1,132 total deaths.
The map shows that 108,859 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19.
On Saturday, they reported 19,295 total positive cases and 1,115 total deaths.
Locally, Vanderburgh County has new confirmed positive cases.
The Dubois County Health Department reports one additional case of COVID-19 in the county.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 151 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 101 cases, 16 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 25 cases
- Posey Co. - 12 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.