OPD: 2 injured in traffic crash involving 3 vehicles

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called after three vehicles collided into each other on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 2400 block of Highway 144 East around 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The crash involved three vehicles, with one reportedly catching on fire.
Police say an adult male and a juvenile were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 144 will be closed between Highway 603 and Pleasant Valley Road while police investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.