Mostly sunny Monday, showers & storms Monday night into Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the Tri-State missed out on the rain today as showers and storms moved through to our north and south. We did, however, see clouds for much of the day. Those clouds and any remaining rain chances will taper off tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday morning.
The first half of Monday will be sunny, but more clouds will start to move in during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. A few stray showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry until after about 8 or 9 PM.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move into our region Monday night. It looks like the main threat for any severe storms will stay to our west-southwest, but a few strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail may be possible in the Tri-State.
The threat of thunderstorms will taper off through the overnight hours, but scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning. Most of that rain will come to an end by around midday, but a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and evening as our skies will remain mostly cloudy. Tuesday will also be a bit cooler as temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 60s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Thursday will be mainly sunny and dry for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but rain returns Thursday night and continues into Friday morning.
As that rain moves out, cooler air will filter in behind it. As a result, temperatures will only make it into the lower 60s Friday afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday despite mostly sunny skies.
