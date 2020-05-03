Man in jail on multiple charges including dealing after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on three different charges after a traffic stop on Hwy 41.
According to the news release, police noticed a vehicle with an expired license plate and pulled the vehicle over.
Officials say the driver did not have insurance on the vehicle. They say they asked to search the vehicle.
According to police, they found a black backpack belonging to passenger 29-year-old Cody Sargent. Officers say they found a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance known as K2, also known as synthetic cannabinoids, and a small plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance.
Police say they found the same white substance in Sargent’s shoes. They say the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to the news release, police found plastic bags, a metal socket with burnt residue and six cell phones inside Sargent’s backpack along with over $500 cash at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Sargent is charged with:
- Dealing in schedule 1,2,3 > 28 grams.
- Possession of methamphetamine.
- Possession of paraphernalia.
Sargent is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
