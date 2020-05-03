Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

DUKE ENERGY PLANT
Company implodes former power station near Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former power plant in western Indiana has been imploded. The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that Duke Energy brought down the Wabash River Generating Station Saturday morning. The coal-fired plant had been located about five miles north of Terre Haute. Duke Energy spokesman Rick Burger says community leaders had been notified of the implosion, but the event was not publicized to keep onlookers from gathering amid social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coal-burning plant began operating in 1953 and was closed in 2016 after Duke decided that upgrading with new pollution controls for current air pollution standards was too expensive.
WRONG WAY DRIVER-FATAL CRASH
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana interstate
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 72-year-old Indianapolis man has been killed after driving the wrong way and into the path of a semi-trailer. Indiana State Police say John Slack was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 about 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when his BMW struck the truck. The truck’s 21-year-old driver was in the interstate’s passing lane alongside another semi-trailer and was unable to avoid the BMW. Slack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver and an occupant in his truck were not hurt. Clay County is southwest of Indianapolis.
INDIANA SUPREME COURT-REMOTE ARGUMENTS
Indiana Supreme Court to hold May oral arguments remotely
For the first time in its history, the Indiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments using videoconferencing when it hears cases in May. It said Friday that doing so will honor social distancing guidelines during the ongoing public health emergency caused by coronavirus pandemic. Two cases will be heard on May 14. Six more cases are scheduled for remote oral arguments on May 21 and May 27. The Supreme Court says justices and attorneys will interact with each other using Zoom webconferencing software. The resulting video and audio will be available to the news media and the public on the court’s existing live-stream website.
FREE FISHING DAY
Indiana’s first Free Fishing Day is Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days will be Sunday. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says fishing is a great opportunity to relax and connect with the outdoors while practicing social distancing. It says May is an especially good time to fish because waters are warming and the fish are biting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HELPLINE
Helpline serves front-line workers, families during pandemic
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A helpline has been set up to provide services for front-line workers and families in need in northwestern Indiana and the Chicago area during the coronavirus pandemic. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Dr. Kalyani Gopal thought about the helpline one day while she was leaving work. The Rapid Outreach Amplified Response Helpline Team includes a number of organizations. Mental health professionals will provide screenings and referrals, clergy will provide spiritual support and health care workers will screen people for coronavirus symptoms and direct them to testing sites. Local food banks will inform people about assistance and volunteer opportunities, and housing experts will assist people with housing needs and homelessness placement.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor eyes big rollback of virus restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is relaxing of business restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread for much of the state, allowing more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to open their doors starting Monday under health and social distancing guidelines. The governor’s new directive lifts travel restrictions under the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25, but doesn’t allow restaurants to resume in-person dining or hair salon reopenings for another week. The new directive removes churches from limits on gathering sizes effective May 8. Holcomb’s new order keeps previous restrictions in place for Marion, Lake and Cass counties.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
Tyson Foods to reopen Indiana plant with limited production
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it will reopen a plant in Logansport, Indiana, with limited production after a coronavirus outbreak. The company made the announcement Friday after local health and government officials and a union representative toured the plant. The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak. Almost 900 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a news release, the Arkansas-based company says it's taken additional precautions to reassure employees their work environment is safe. Tyson said it has doubled employee bonuses and increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30.
FATAL FIRE-BROTHER
Man charged with murder in fire that killed brother
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with murder and arson in a fire that killed his brother. The Tribune-Star says Samuel Haney told investigators that he set a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment because she was letting his brother stay with her. Terry Haney died Thursday, two days after the fire. He was 52 years old. Samuel Haney told police that he had been in a fight with his brother. He said he broke a window and set fire to the curtains, according to an affidavit filed by police. Haney is due in a Vigo County court Monday.