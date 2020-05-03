ISP: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a police action shooting in Pike County.
Troopers say that Pike County 911 Dispatch received a call shortly after 2 p.m. from 69-year-old Michael Faries, who lives on South Meridian Road in Oakland City.
Authorities say Faries told troopers that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.
A Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Petersburg Police Officer were dispatched to the residence.
ISP says when the authorities several minutes later, they were greeted by Faries’s wife, who initially refused to let them enter the home.
When officers finally entered the residence, State Police say that the deputy open fired and shot Faries. Officers administered CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived, but Faries was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release, a handgun was recovered at the scene. This is an on-going investigation.
We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.