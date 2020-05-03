HPD responds to early morning break-in at business

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to an early morning break-in at a business.
Officials say it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers say the front window of TNT Vapors on Barret Boulevard was smashed with a concrete block.
Police say the unidentified white male was wearing a grey sweatshirt with blue lettering, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes and had a grey backpack.
If anyone has any information regarding the break-in, they are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
