The Green River District reports 6 additional positive cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports six new confirmed positive cases.
On Saturday, the health department reported 33 positive cases.
Health officials say all six new cases are in Daviess County. They say 21 people in the district are currently hospitalized.
The district-wide total of recovered cases sits at 197 people (46%)
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 228 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 72 cases, 1 death
- Ohio Co. - 67 cases
- Webster Co. - 27 cases
- McLean Co. -17 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 8 cases
- Hancock Co. 6 cases
On Saturday, Muhlenberg County reported 170 cases, 4 deaths.
Hopkins County reported 206 cases, 22 deaths on Friday.
