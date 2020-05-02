IN surpasses 19K total positive cases, ISDH reports new cases in our area

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
May 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated May 2 at 10:57 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released an update on the coronavirus throughout the state.

The health department says there are 676 new confirmed positive cases and 53 new deaths. That brings the total to 19,295 total positive cases and 1,115 total deaths.

On Friday, the health department reported 18,630 total positive cases and 1,062 total deaths.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Dubois County have new positive cases.

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting an additional case of COVID-19 in the county.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 147 cases, 1 death
  • Warrick Co. - 101 cases, 16 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 24 cases
  • Posey Co. - 12 cases
  • Perry Co. - 15 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 7 cases
  • Spencer Co. - 5 cases, 1 death
  • Pike Co. - 2 cases

